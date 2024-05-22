The inauguration of Brighton and Hove’s new mayor caused a sensation on social media and prompted online questions about the ceremonial robes of office.
Both the mayor, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, and the new deputy mayor, Councillor Amanda Grimshaw, wear the striking red robes at formal events such as the “annual council” meeting last Thursday (16 May).
Brighton and Hove City Council bought three sets of robes more than a decade ago which vary in size and length to cater for mayors of all shapes and sizes.
The council said: “There have been occasions when minor alterations are needed but usually one of the robes will be suitable for an incoming mayor.
“Robes are worn only at civic events, such as citizenship ceremonies, remembrance services, graduations and full council meetings, and are well kept by the civic office.”
While Brighton and Hove retains its ceremonial dress, nearby Worthing Borough Council scrapped its mayoral robes in July last year.
There were suggestions that their formality deterred some people from engaging with local democracy – and some critics were unhappy that the historic robes were trimmed with fur.
There have been calls to restore the robes, with the relatively new Labour administration there promising to keep the matter under review.
The opposition Conservatives brought a motion on the subject at an extraordinary council meeting last night (Tuesday 21 May). The robes are to be brought back into use once the fur trim has been removed.
Home come this bloke who’s been a councillor for 5 minutes gets to be mayor?
It’s traditionally an honour bestowed on a long serving councillor.
Traditionally councils were full of affluent, retired or semi retired people that had time and money to attend all of the civic events required of the mayor. Now councils are younger with people from a wider range of backgrounds and many who work and/or have families.
The reality is that many elected councillors simply don’t want to be mayor as it is a too big a committment. Not to mention the fact that being mayor largely takes you out of having an active role in any other area of the council.
Most of our current councillors were elected less than two years ago and only a small number could be classed as long-serving. It’s also rare, for example, for someone to serve a second term as mayor although it has occasionally happened. And not everyone wants to be mayor. Councillor Asaduzzaman has already served as deputy mayor for a year and was the choice of our elected councillors, with support from across the political spectrum.
Says a lot that the Tories on Worthing Council called a special council meeting to discuss Mayoral Robes when there are so many other Local Government issues to discuss.
BTW B&H news there is no need to put annual council meeting in inverted commas like you’ve done a lot recently.
No surprise from the tories that elected a literal fascist to the council – Conservative Councillor Tim Wills of the Marine Ward in Worthing, a member and advocate of far right group Patriotic Alternative (PA).
The new mayor claims he has a political science degree as someone who eats often at his restaurant truly doubt this can be true. Could any investigation and reassure be given that this isn’t a self-indulgent lie?