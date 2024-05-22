The inauguration of Brighton and Hove’s new mayor caused a sensation on social media and prompted online questions about the ceremonial robes of office.

Both the mayor, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, and the new deputy mayor, Councillor Amanda Grimshaw, wear the striking red robes at formal events such as the “annual council” meeting last Thursday (16 May).

Brighton and Hove City Council bought three sets of robes more than a decade ago which vary in size and length to cater for mayors of all shapes and sizes.

The council said: “There have been occasions when minor alterations are needed but usually one of the robes will be suitable for an incoming mayor.

“Robes are worn only at civic events, such as citizenship ceremonies, remembrance services, graduations and full council meetings, and are well kept by the civic office.”

While Brighton and Hove retains its ceremonial dress, nearby Worthing Borough Council scrapped its mayoral robes in July last year.

There were suggestions that their formality deterred some people from engaging with local democracy – and some critics were unhappy that the historic robes were trimmed with fur.

There have been calls to restore the robes, with the relatively new Labour administration there promising to keep the matter under review.

The opposition Conservatives brought a motion on the subject at an extraordinary council meeting last night (Tuesday 21 May). The robes are to be brought back into use once the fur trim has been removed.