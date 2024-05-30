Talks are still taking place between the council and Royal Mail over farmland in Patcham that could be turned into a distribution depot.

But Brighton and Hove City Council said that the talks were commercially sensitive and would not say how much the Roya Mail might pay for a long lease.

The council entered into talks about a deal that would involve the Royal Mail building a distribution centre at Patcham Court Farm, in Vale Avenue, near the junction of the A23 and A27.

The deal would free up two existing sites for hundreds of homes – the Royal Mail premises in North Road, Brighton, and Denmark Villas, Hove.

The update emerged after questions from Conservative councillors Alistair McNair and Anne Meadows who represent Patcham and Hollingbury ward.

They have been campaigning against the Royal Mail plans which have attracted more than 1,000 objections.

Councillor McNair said: “We have been told that £8.84 million is expected from ‘Patcham Court Farm, King’s Road, Montague Place, HRA (housing revenue account) land transfers and some large lease re-gear payments on commercial sites.’

“The worry for those opposed to the sale of the lease and planning permission is that both will be decided by Labour councillors in cabinet and (on the Planning Committee) where they hold a significant majority.

“Labour do not seem to be interested in exploring other options for the site despite their predecessors’ helping to stop the sale in July 2022.

“Councillor Anne Meadows and I also wish Green councillors would be more publicly forthright in their opposition to the development although we acknowledge (Brighton Pavilion parliamentary candidate) Sian Berry’s clear opposition.”

In July 2022, while the Greens were running the council, they proposed the sale of a long lease to the Royal Mail but the opposition Labour and Conservative councillors objected.

Campaigners trying to stop the scheme have used social media to criticise the council for including the proceeds of a sale as part of the budget.

But the possible proceeds were listed as “potential capital receipts” in finance reports.

The council said: “Patcham Court Farm has not been sold. The site is currently the subject of an amended planning application, with full details on the council’s website and the planning register.

“A decision on the future of the site will be taken by the cabinet in due course.”