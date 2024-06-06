A Brighton dog walker who smashed a spaniel’s head against a wall has been spared jail.

Luke Cobb, 38, of Avondale Road in Eastbourne, was seen on camera footage hitting Stan’s head against a wall in Moulsecoomb on 13 November 2023.

A clip went viral and Cobb was arrested later that day and taken into custody.

Cobb owned a dog walking business, Harvey’s Walks, and had been entrusted with Stan and paid to take care of him.

Cobb was charged and pleaded guilty to animal cruelty on 21 March at Brighton Magistrates Court. During the hearing, prosecutor Megan Attree said the Crown Prosecution Service was seeking a stiffer sentence because of the “sadistic” nature of the act.

He was sentenced at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last Friday, 31 May.

He received an order to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, complete 10 activity days, and pay a £114 victim surcharge plus £85 costs.

He was also given a 12 month ban from owning, keeping, or having control of any animal.

The officer leading the case, PC Sam Cooper, said: “The video evidence in this case was deeply distressing, profoundly impacting those who saw the footage of his disturbing actions.

“Luke Cobb betrayed the trust placed in him to care for and protect Stan the dog.

“We extend our gratitude to the witnesses who played a crucial role in holding Cobb accountable for his actions.

“Animal abuse will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

When asked about the case, RSPCA Inspector Tony Woodley said: “We supported Sussex Police with their investigation, and we are pleased that thankfully Stanley the dog hasn’t suffered ongoing physical effects from the incident.

“Looking after animals is a privilege and this was an upsetting breach of trust from Mr Cobb who was responsible for the welfare of dogs in his care.

“The magistrates found this to be a serious and deliberate matter causing Stanley to suffer pain and the sentence reflects that the behaviour towards animals seen in the video won’t be tolerated.”