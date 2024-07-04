Brighton and Hove Albion have signed the Chelsea and England veteran Fran Kirby for the coming Women’s Super League season.

Kirby, 31, joined Brighton on a free transfer after her contract with the Blues expired.

Albion said: “We are pleased to confirm the signing of England international Fran Kirby.”

The club’s managing director of women’s and girls’ football Zoe Johnson said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Fran to the club.

“She arrives as one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, playing an integral role in Chelsea’s recent dominance, as well as on the international stage having been a part of England’s Euro 2022 win.

“Her experience on the pitch will be just as important off it and we have no doubt that she will help us take a significant step towards our long-term targets.”

Albion said: “The decorated 31-year-old attacking midfielder began her career with Reading where she quickly established herself as one of the hottest prospects in the game.

“A move to Chelsea came in 2015 and a trophy-laden nine-year spell would follow.

“Fran won seven WSL titles, five Women’s FA Cups and two Women’s League Cups as well as helping the Blues reach the 2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

“She won the PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year on two occasions, most recently in 2021, which proved individually to be the most fruitful of her career.”

In the same year she was named the FWA Women’s Player of the Year, the FA Women’s Super League Player of the Year and Chelsea Women’s Player of the Year.

Albion added: “On the international stage, Fran has won 72 caps for England, scoring 19 goals.

“She was a part of the 2015 World Cup squad that finished in third place before playing a key part in England’s Euro 2022 campaign as they beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley to secure the championship.”