AK/DK, the dynamic synth and drum duo, have carved a unique niche in the music landscape with their exhilarating blend of blistering rhythms and searing bass lines. Formed by Ed Chivers and Gee Sowerby, AK/DK burst onto the scene with a sound that marries the raw energy of punk with the pulsating beats of electronic music, echoing the influences of iconic groups like LCD Soundsystem, The Units, and The Prodigy. Their live experience is nothing short of electrifying. Audiences all across the UK, Europe and South America have been engrossed in the powerful and expansive live-looping post-punk-disco shows.

Their journey began with a passion for improvisation and a love for analogue synths, leading to a series of releases that have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Fans of Devo and Kraftwerk will find much to admire in AK/DK’s music, which is a testament to the power of DIY creativity, characterised by its spontaneous, high-octane energy and intricate, layered compositions.

AK/DK’s debut album ‘Synths + Drums + Noise + Space’, released in 2014, was a bold statement of intent. It showcased their ability to fuse chaotic, frenetic energy with melodic sensibilities, earning them widespread praise. Their follow-up albums, ‘Patterns/Harmonics’ and ‘Shared Particles’, continued to push boundaries, with tracks that became staples on BBC6 Music and earned them the title of ‘Album of The Day’.

Their live performances are the stuff of legend, with appearances at festivals such as End of The Road, Blue Dot, and Green Man cementing their reputation as one of the most thrilling live acts around. Their stage setup is a chaotic symphony of wires, synths, and drums, all orchestrated with a precision that belies the apparent mayhem.

AK/DK’s fourth album,‘Strange Loops’, (due Autumn 2024) represents a new chapter in their evolution. This latest release sees the band collaborating with guest vocalists for the first time, adding a new dimension to their already rich soundscape. Inspired by iconic albums like Talking Heads’ ‘Remain In Light’, Bowie’s ‘Low’ and Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds Of Love’, ‘Strange Loops’ is a conceptual masterpiece, split into two distinct halves. The A side delivers infectious, high-energy tracks, while the B side explores more experimental and ambient territories.

The exclusive Dinked edition of their previous album, ‘Shared Particles’, sold out before its release and achieved a top ten position on the Indie Store Vinyl chart; a testament to the band’s enduring appeal and an indication of the anticipation surrounding their new work. This new record, ‘Strange Loops’ is designed to both surprise and delight, reinforcing AK/DK’s reputation as innovative trailblazers in the alternative music scene.

The 26th July saw AK/DK drop their new single, which is titled ‘Nobody Shouts’ and this is the first taster from the new LP – Check it out HERE. The song is a collaboration with the acerbic Manchester performance poet Thick Richard. This marks a bold new chapter for the Brighton-based duo, ‘Nobody Shouts’ blends searing bass, relentless drums, and razor-sharp vocals in a powerful commentary on contemporary apathy.

In support of this forthcoming album, AK/DK have this morning announced an eight date UK tour that will be kicking off at Bedford Esquires on 13th September and culminating in a gig at the Joiners in Southampton on 29th September. In addition to this AK/DK have announced a standalone concert for Brighton and this will be taking place at Alphabet (which is just up from the main clock tower) on 1st November. This Brighton concert is in association with Melting Vinyl promoters and tickets will go on sale at 10am on Monday 5th August – Find yours HERE.

With over a decade of captivating performances and groundbreaking releases, AK/DK continue to defy expectations and push the limits of what a synth and drum duo can achieve. Whether on record or live on stage, AK/DK’s music is a thrilling journey through sound, space, and boundless creativity.

