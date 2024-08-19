Diseased ash trees are set to be felled at Woodvale Crematorium while it is closed for refurbishment work over the next few weeks.

A number of trees have been found to be infected by ash dieback – the same disease which has led to hundreds of trees to be cut down across the city’s woodlands.

Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet Member for Sports and Recreation, said: “This is a fortunate opportunity to carry out this vital tree felling while the crematorium is closed so it won’t disturb the peace during services.

“While it’s sad to see the loss of ash trees, once infected there’s nothing we can do, so we need to remove them to ensure they don’t become a danger to people.”

While felling is underway, anyone visiting the crematorium and cemetery should look out for signs and avoid the area where work is taking place.

Ash dieback is a fungal disease that affects ash trees and is impossible to contain. The symptoms are early leaf loss and crown dieback which can lead to the death of the tree.

It also weakens the trees, making them more susceptible to pests and pathogens, as well as at higher risk of falling down and putting people in danger.

The council has a city-wide ash dieback regeneration plan to enhance and improve the city’s woodlands for the future. This plan includes details for the restocking and regeneration of trees.

Woodvale Crematorium will be closed for all services and cremations from 15 August until 11 September while work takes place to repair the north vestry roof as well as maintenance work in the two chapels.

During this time, an upgraded sound system and TV screens will also be installed and there will be some road repairs and additional work around the grounds.

Plans are being made for an open day to give residents the opportunity to see the refurbishment work once it’s complete.