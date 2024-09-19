We have been championing the shy and retiring Phoebe Lunny (she/they) and Lilly Macieira (she/they) even before they morphed into becoming the Lambrini Girls. Oh OK…that’s a lie…the “shy and retiring” part that is! We reviewed the duo on a number of previous occasions in their previous outfits, including even reporting on the Wife Swap USA debut performance on 6th December 2019, which included Phoebe in amongst their ranks – Review HERE. In fact Wife Swap USA are riding again for a 5th birthday celebration of that gig, more on that HERE.

Our first live encounter with Brighton based Lambrini Girls was back on 20th February 2020 where they played at The Rossi Bar and after the Covid all clear, they have been continually growing their fanbase, and it’s easy to see why! They tackle hot button societal issues combined with a biting, tongue-in-cheek lyrical style all their own. They have a strong artistic bond over their creative common ground that has seen them in tune with the thought processes of the younger ‘fully aware’ generation.

Their live sets are truly memorable and Phoebe always seems to get the whole audiences to do exactly what’s required of them, no matter the size of the venue or the crowd, whether it be the compact aforementioned Rossi Bar or when we reported on ‘The Brinis’ opening for the legendary Iggy Pop at Crystal Palace Park (Review HERE).

Anything can happen during a Brinis live set! An example of this being their famous Resident instore gig last year whereby outer clothing became optional and then you get a punter to parade you around the shop on his shoulders. Not content with that, Phoebe did some crowdsurfing, and then The Brinis added another dimension to the word “instore” by literally taking their drumkit, bass, guitar and microphone outside of the shop and into the street and carried on playing! (Review HERE).

It’s not just us that have been singing their plaudits, as they have also been lauded by BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, NME, and featured on a Kerrang! cover with Sleater-Kinney, plus been nominated for a Rolling Stone UK Award. They have now racked up in excess of 100 shows and major festivals in 2023, including dates with Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Gilla Band, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs and the aforementioned Iggy Pop.

Since 2022’s ‘Help Me I’m Gay’ single, they have been causing one helluva storm with their brazen powerhouse punk, and there has been a steady stream of releases to continually keep fans engaged. Last year saw the arrival of the ‘White Van’ and ‘Lads Lads Lads’ singles ahead of their 6-track ‘You’re Welcome’ vinyl. Back in April their ‘God’s County’ / ‘Body Of Mine’ single came out, and now this week they dropped their ‘Company Culture’ single. Watch the video HERE.

But not only that, they have announced a whole host of gigs throughout Europe and the UK next Spring. Where they will be winning over new fans in France, Italy, Czech Republic (Czechia), Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. Back home they will be taking in Bristol, Southampton, Birmingham, Birkenhead, Dublin, York, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham before they play a hometown gig at Chalk on 12th April 2025, and then concluding at the Electric in Brixton a few days later.

Tickets for all the UK dates will be going on sale tomorrow, Friday 20th September at 10am. If you want to snap yours up via the pre-sale link by subscribing to the Lambrini Girls, then click HERE.

Tickets for their Chalk concert are also available for purchase HERE and from FORM promoters HERE.

You bring yerself…..and they’ll bring the chaos!

www.lambrinigirlsband.co.uk