A man has been charged and remanded in custody following reports of drug dealing in a Brighton neighbourhood.

On May 10, officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug following reports in the Regency area.

He was bailed while further enquiries were undertaken, and re-arrested on Thursday, September 19.

Muhammed Ahmed, of no fixed address, was charged the same day with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, and for possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 26 and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court date on October 18.

Detective Constable Gavin Harper said, “Drug misuse doesn’t just affect those directly involved, it can have a damaging impact on entire neighbourhoods, leading to crime, anti-social behaviour, and undermining the wellbeing of local residents.

“If you witness drug activity, you should make a report to police.”

You can do this online, by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org.