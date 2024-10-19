Skunk Anansie roar back into action next year with a huge UK headline tour in Spring 2025. Promising an entirely brand new production, the tour will usher in an exciting new era in the history of this legendary band, with new music also on the horizon.

Formed in London in 1994, Skunk Anansie instantly caught attention with their unique blend of alternative, rock, and punk influences, coupled with a dub sensibility which showcased their multi-cultural background.

Their outspoken lyrics tackling social and political issues, alongside vocalist Skin’s unapologetic queer sexuality and high-fashion aesthetic, meant that they became one of the most talked about and important bands of their generation and quickly led to global success.

With a string of critically acclaimed albums including ‘Paranoid & Sunburnt’, ‘Stoosh’, ‘Post Orgasmic Chill’ and ’25LIVE@25’ and hit singles such as ‘Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)’, ‘Selling Jesus’, ‘Twisted (Everyday Hurts)’ and ‘Weak’, Skunk Anansie have sold millions of records around the world and headlined Glastonbury Festival in 1999. After a hiatus in the early 2000s, the band triumphantly reformed in 2009 and have continued to release new music and tour the world ever since.

Skunk Anansie are currently working on new music to follow the band’s acclaimed recent singles ‘Piggy’ and ‘This Means War’. Their return in 2025 will showcase exactly why, over 30 years since their first performances, Skunk Anansie are one of the most powerful and exciting bands on the planet – both as recording artists and live performers.

Regarding the tour, vocalist Skin says, “We are really excited to be getting back on tour, doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly. This tour will be a completely brand new production and we can’t wait to share it with the UK.”

The 14-date run starts at London’s Roundhouse on 29th March and includes an appearance at Brighton Dome on 15th April (courtesy of JOY. promoters) and finishes the following night at Guildford’s G Live.

SKUNK ANANSIE – UK TOUR 2025:

March 29th London – Roundhouse

March 31st Cardiff – Cardiff University

April 1st Bristol – Bristol Beacon

April 3rd Nottingham – Rock City

April 4th Manchester – O2 Apollo

April 5th Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham

April 7th Norwich – The LCR

April 8th Cambridge – Corn Exchange

April 10th Glasgow – O2 Academy Glasgow

April 11th Newcastle – NX Newcastle

April 12th Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds

April 14th Bournemouth – O2 Academy Bournemouth

April 15th Brighton – Brighton Dome

April 16th Guildford – G Live

Tour tickets are on sale now via www.skunkanansie.com and tickets for the Brighton show are also available HERE and HERE.