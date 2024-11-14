Police have issued a public appeal for help to try to identify a man suspected of “a hate crime incident”.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 14 November): “Officers investigating a report of a hate crime in Brighton have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.

“The incident happened near the Clock Tower on Saturday 9 November and we are aware of a video circulating on social media.

“Anyone who recognises the man or who can identify him is asked to come forward.

“Sussex Police recognises there is the potential for increased tensions and is engaging with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact Sussex Police.

“Meanwhile anyone with information about the identity of the man can report it to us online or on 101, quoting serial 257 of 10/11.”