A service to prevent people from becoming homeless is at risk from council cuts, with a consultation due to end today (Thursday 28 November).

East Sussex County Council has proposed cutting £4.5 million – or 88 per cent – from the “floating support service” that saved thousands of people from becoming homeless last year.

The service is run by Brighton-based BHT Sussex and, without it, the cost to councils and other taxpayer-funded public services would have significantly outweighed the cost of the contract.

But the council is aiming to make savings of £55 million and the BHT Sussex floating support service contract is one of several in the firing line.

BHT Sussex said that the vital homelessness prevention service was at risk as a result of the proposed funding cuts.

The housing and homelessness charity said that last year the floating support service worked with 5,497 people and prevented 1,342 households from becoming homeless.

If the proposed funding cut goes ahead, BHT Sussex said: “This would have a significant impact on the local community.

“BHT Sussex has run the East Sussex floating support service for the past three years, supporting families and single people who are facing a range of housing-related issues.

“They support people who are at imminent risk of homelessness or who need to move to more secure accommodation, as well as those who require support to remain in their current accommodation.

“They help people who need support regarding domestic abuse, harassment and hate crime, people who need to claim benefits that they are entitled to and people who need to reduce debt that is putting their housing at risk.

“The proposed funding cut is currently being consulted on. Clients and former clients of the service, East Sussex residents, partner agencies and service staff can respond to the proposal and make their views known via a consultation survey.

“BHT Sussex is asking as many people as possible who are interested in protecting this service to complete the survey.”

For more details and for the survey link, click here.

The final decision on funding is due to be made by councillors in February.

Nikki Homewood, the director of advice and support services at BHT Sussex, said: “If these cuts go ahead, many more people will become homeless.

“The people we support are vulnerable, from individuals living with long-term illness or mental health problems, to families living in unsuitable accommodation, to older people who are frail or living with dementia.

“With the ongoing ‘cost of living crisis’ and record numbers of people living in temporary accommodation, homelessness prevention services like ours are needed more than ever.

“Please help us protect this essential service by taking part in the consultation.”