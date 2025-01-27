A gym in the centre of Brighton is to close with no notice after days of rumours among members and staff.

Fitness First, in Queen’s Road, will shut its doors for the final time tomorrow (Tuesday 28 January).

Shortly after Brighton and Hove News emailed the company today, an email was sent to members headed: “Important update regarding Fitness First Brighton.”

The email said: “Despite our best efforts to work with the landlord to keep the club open, we regret to inform you that Fitness First Brighton will permanently close its doors on Tuesday 28 January.

“This was a very difficult decision and one that has not been made lightly. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have left us no other option.

“Over the years, Fitness First Brighton has been a hub for health, wellness and community and we are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support you have shown us throughout this journey.

“Monthly membership fees: If you are eligible for a refund due to the club’s closure, it will be processed automatically within the next two to three weeks. There is no need to contact Membership Services.

“Upfront paid memberships: If you have prepaid for your membership, please contact our Membership Services team to request a partial refund for the period beyond Tuesday 28 January. Refunds will be processed within 14 days once requested.

“Retrieving personal belongings: If you have any personal belongings stored at the club, please visit before 8pm on Tuesday 28 January to collect them. Speak with a member of our team during your visit, and they will assist you in retrieving your items.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the inevitable inconvenience this closure will cause.

“Please know that we are here to support you during this transition and our Membership Services team is available to answer any questions or concerns you may have.

“Thank you for being an invaluable part of the Fitness First Brighton community. We wish you continued success on your fitness journey and good health in the future.”

One member said last week: “It’s a really popular city centre gym, with a committed, local membership. There’s a great community atmosphere and it is attended by all sorts of different people, all of whom feel at home there.

“We’ve just learned that the owners and the landlord have been unable to agree on renewing the lease and the gym is likely to close, perhaps in a matter of days.

“This will cause a huge impact on everyone using it and on the staff. There has been a gym there for over 10 years.

“It is so disappointing that what seems to be greed over rent has caused this shock closure. No official notification has been received.

“The staff are in limbo waiting for the formal notice. They’ve been told it’s imminent and then the gym will close a few days later.

“For us regular members it’s devastating. Many of us train there several times a week. We have friendships and the extensive class offer isn’t available elsewhere in the city centre.”

Another member said: “Lots of the members have been attending for many years and we have created a community which is so much more than simply visiting a gym for reasons of fitness.

“At a time when medical professionals are promoting the benefits of exercise for both physical fitness and mental wellbeing, especially in the wake of a failing NHS, this could have a significantly detrimental effect on our gym community that instructors and members have created, especially as there tends to be an older demographic at Brighton Fitness First.

“Members do not want to have to join a faceless budget gym which is not in keeping with the Brighton ethos.”

The gym is based in International House, next to Brighton railway station. The freehold to the building was bought for £11.2 million by the Charities Property Fund (CPF) from Aviva eight years ago.