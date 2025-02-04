Set on the picturesque Southsea seafront, multi-award-winning ‘Victorious Festival’ (22/23/24 August 2025) – the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival – have announced a massive billing of headliners alongside a host of amazing artists and comedians for the ultimate August Bank Holiday weekender.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning Kings of Leon will be headlining Sunday at Victorious Festival. Delivering an unforgettable set filled with classic songs and fan favourites from their iconic 9-album catalogue, it’s set to be the ultimate festival closer.

Opening the festival with a barrage of heavy hitters, rock royalty Queens of the Stone Age will join Victorious crowds as Josh Homme and co rip through a set of classics, including the anthemic ‘No One Knows’. Festival goers are encouraged to “Go With The Flow” as Victorious Festival 2025 kicks off with a bang.

Get on your dancing shoes for indie icons Vampire Weekend’s only UK festival show of the summer, leading Saturday’s billing with a headline set of indie anthems and dancefloor fillers including ‘APunk’, ‘Oxford Comma’ and ‘This Life’.

With an eclectic billing of emerging, new and legendary artists, Victorious Festival 2025 has something for everyone.

Grammy Award nominee and multi-talented singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka will pull in the Friday crowds with a set of modern-day classics including the instant classic ‘Cold Little Heart’. Victorious Festival goers will also indulge in “the heavy heavy monster sound” of Madness! One Step Beyond! As the UK’s most loved Ska and Rocksteady outfit returns to Southsea with classic after classic.

Global icon Nelly Furtado known for Noughties hits including the anthem ‘I’m Like a Bird’ joins Saturday’s line up along with Rising Star Brit Award-winning, all female rock pop outfit The Last Dinner Party and Glasgow’s finest Travis who hopefully won’t be asking ‘Why Does it Always Rain On Me’ at the summer festival.

Performing their debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ and hits across a back catalogue of guitar riff lead indie hits, platinum-selling Bloc Party return to Victorious Festival on its penultimate day along with British soul and pop icon Gabrielle and new wave indie rockers Reytons who will also take to the stage.

Filling the now-coveted Afternoon Special Guest slots, Victorious will see Britpop legends The Charlatans get the Friday party started and everyone’s favourite UK rap duo Rizzle Kicks will get ‘Down With Trumpets’ for Saturday’s offering. Combining four to the floor old skool bangers from R&B and Garage through to Two Step – the original selecta and voice of a generation Craig David returns with Craig David Presents TS5 for a Bank Holiday afternoon party like no other on Sunday!

Bringing a wave of iconic British classics to the Southsea seafront, Victorious will see performances from the likes of Spice Girl Melanie C (DJ set), Mike Skinner (DJ set), Daniel Bedingfield, Reverend and The Makers, The Zutons and Shed Seven. Striving to bring fresh acts out to the masses, Victorious has booked Southampton’s hotly tipped pop sensation Caity Baser and Scouse singer songwriter Jamie Webster.

Elsewhere on 2025’s monumental line up are indie pop outfit Everything Everything, UK festival heroes Circa Waves, alt up-and-comers Wunderhorse, Palace, Irish new wave trad sensations The Mary Wallopers, The K’s, Ash, Scouting For Girls, Starsailor, The Academic, Bradley Simpson (of The Vamps), Young Knives, Mr Scruff (electronic set), October Drift and The Waeve.

Growing in popularity year on year, Victorious Festival continues to provide world-class comedy with the award-winning Joel Dommett and Ruby Wax heading up the Victorious comedy line-up.

Speaking about the announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said:

“We’ve booked our biggest year to date for Victorious 2025 with iconic headliners and emerging talent, across the board. We always want to provide the best value to our fans and work hard to create a weekend that truly has something for everyone. Victorious 2025 promises unforgettable performances, memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences! We can’t wait to see everyone on Southsea seafront again!”

Held in the stunning seaside location of Southsea overlooking the Solent, Victorious Festival is the ultimate family-friendly festival experience. Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

The various options on how to get to the 2025 ‘Victorious Festival’ can be found HERE and where to stay options can be located HERE.

