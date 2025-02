Brighton and Hove Albion beat Chelsea in the FA Cup after playing them in the competition for the first time since 1973.

The first goal came from a huge error from goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen who parried a Coke Palmer shot into his own net.

Albion fought back with a well headed goal from Georginio Rutter.

The Seagulls took the lead in the second half with Kaoru Mitoma scoring the winner just as he did at the same stage against Liverpool two years ago.