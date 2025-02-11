A fire in the kitchen of a Brighton pub was accidental, according to the fire service.

The service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10.56am on Sunday (9 February) to reports of a fire at the Eagle, in Brighton.

“Crews attended the scene in Gloucester Road.

“They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out a small fire in a kitchen.

“They also use a PPV fan to clear smoke from the building.

“Two people were handed into the care of the ambulance service.

“The fire was accidental.”