A bowls club has been granted a new club premises certificate, permitting the sale of alcohol, despite strong objections from some neighbours.

Hove and Kingsway Bowling Club applied for the certificate for its new base at the outdoor sports hub building at Hove Beach Park – part of a £15 million makeover of the seafront.

At a virtual licensing panel hearing on Monday 10 February, neighbours from flats opposite the club complained about noise and nuisance and what they said was a lack of action in response to complaints about the old venue.

Eleven representations were submitted before the hearing from neighbours and the freeholder of Fairlawns.

Neither Sussex Police nor Brighton and Hove City Council licensing team objected to the application because it complied with licensing policy.

Initially, the club applied to sell drink from 11am to 1am from Monday to Saturday but revised its application to end drink sales at midnight.

The licensing panel that granted the application was made up of three councillors – David McGregor, Ivan Lyons and Alison Thomson.

The council decision letter said: “It (the panel) has taken into full consideration the concerns raised by the residents which it appreciates are strongly felt.

“It is clear that there were concerns about the activities of the club under the previous certificate and that there has been a breakdown in relations between residents and the club.

“However, this application must be considered on its merits.

“A key factor is that there will be no music played outside and there are robust agreed conditions around noise, in particular, that no noise or vibration shall emanate from the premises that gives rise to a nuisance.

“The hours have also been reduced from those originally applied for and the applicant has met all the requirements of the responsible authorities.”

Neighbours were given assurances that events would not spill outside on to the bowling greens, not least because it was not acceptable to stand or walk on the lawn when not playing.

Hove and Kingsway Bowling Club has existed in various forms since 1896 and has about 700 members aged 13 to 95, with an average of 65. The clubhouse holds 140 people.

The neighbours have 21 days to appeal against the decision.