A primary school is bucking the trend in Brighton and Hove by persuading the council to propose an increase in its admissions from September next year.

Brighton and Hove City Council is due to vote to increase the number of reception class places at Rudyard Kipling Primary School, in Woodingdean, to 45, up from 30.

Last year, councillors agreed to allow the school to reduce its intake – or published admission number (PAN) – from 60 to 30 pupils in reception in September this year.

But an increase in the number of children in Woodingdean has led to a need to increase it to 45.

Rudyard Kipling head teacher Euan Hanington said that early forecasts for this September showed that the school was likely to be oversubscribed this year.

Mr Hanington said: “More parents than ever are choosing Rudyard Kipling Primary School, recognising the exceptional education, supportive community and fantastic opportunities we provide.

“For September 2025, we are significantly oversubscribed, meaning that a number of families will unfortunately be disappointed.

“With a PAN of 45 in September 2026, we hope to be able to offer a place to all families choosing us as their school of choice, from the Woodingdean community and beyond.”

During the 2021-22 school admissions consultation, parents in Woodingdean campaigned against proposals to cut admissions at Rudyard Kipling Primary School from September 2023.

At the time, Mr Hanington urged the council to bring all the heads in Brighton and Hove together to find a solution to the falling number of children.

This year, the council has not tried to reduce admissions at primary schools, as it did last year, but has focused on the effects of the falling birth rate on secondary school admissions from September 2026.

A series of decisions is due to be taken at a special council meeting from 3pm next Thursday (27 February). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.