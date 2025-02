Two people were taken to hospital this afternoon (Friday 21 February) after a “medical incident” in the centre of Brighton.

New Road was closed as the emergency services dealt with the incident outside the Unitarian church.

Several ambulances and police cars were sent to the scene.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a medical incident involving two men in New Road, Brighton, on Friday 21 February at 2.45pm.

“Two people are in hospital receiving medical treatment.”