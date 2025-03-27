The A27 has reopened in both directions after a woman was reported to have fallen to her death from a bridge over the Brighton bypass in Hangleton.

People took to Facebook, saying that they had seen what had happened in response to questions about why the rush-hour traffic was at a standstill.

Separately, Sussex Police referred to an incident while National Highways said that there had been a serious collision although what type of collision wasn’t made clear.

The government agency, which is responsible for motorways and main roads, first tweeted that the road was closed shortly after 5.30pm today (Thursday 27 March).

Sussex Police said: “The A27 is currently closed in both directions between the Devil’s Dyke interchange and Hangleton interchange as police respond to an ongoing incident.

“Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes as the road is likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“Public safety is our priority and we appreciate your understanding.”

Later the force issued an update saying: “The eastbound carriageway has now reopened. The westbound carriageway remains closed while emergency services work at the scene.”

Shortly before 7pm, National Highways tweeted: “The A27 in East Sussex has now also reopened westbound between the A2038 near Brighton and the A293 following a serious collision.”

