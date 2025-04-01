Following the 40th anniversary of his landmark album ‘Suddenly’ and special vinyl re-release, last September Billy Ocean announced a huge UK tour for this June, which is titled ‘The Very Best of Billy Ocean’. This will see him perform all of his greatest hits and fan favourites across the UK including a very special show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Billy Ocean had enjoyed chart success with a pair of No.2 hits prior to ‘Suddenly’ (namely ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’, and ‘Red Light Spells Danger’) but this record catapulted him to new heights. Its lead single ‘Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)’ raced to No.1 in the States and No.6 in the UK, with the follow-ups ‘Loverboy’ and the title track also international smash hits. The album was similarly successful, leading to his first Top 10 album positions in both the UK and US, while ‘Caribbean Queen’ would later be rewarded with a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Performance.

Billy Ocean’s success continued in the wake of ‘Suddenly’, achieving similarly great things with the subsequent albums ‘Love Zone’ and ‘Tear Down These Walls’, as well as further signature hits such as ‘When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Gets Going’, ‘There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)’ and ‘Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car’.

After some years out of the spotlight, his reputation flourished again in the 21st century with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBOs, a return to the upper reaches of the charts with both the ‘Here You Are’ compilation and the ‘One World’ studio album, an Ivor Novello for International Achievement, and an MBE. His recent UK tours have included major London shows at the Royal Albert Hall and the Palladium, while his total global album sales have exceeded 30 million.

Following a run of summer festival shows and a North American headline tour next month, Billy is excited for his major UK tour in June. Tickets went on general sale on Friday 27th September and according to his latest concert flyer 13 of the 17 dates have now sold out, with only a limited amount of tickets still available for his Brighton Centre show on Friday 13th June, Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday 21st June, Cardiff Utilita Arena on Saturday 28th June, and and Birmingham BP Pulse Live on Saturday 5th July shows.

