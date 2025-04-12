Two penalties from Joao Pedro one either side of half time couldn’t help Albion overcome a poor Leicester team

Albion dominated the Foxes from an dark stage. Joao Pedro , Welbeck and Simon Adringa all had good chances to score.

Albion went ahead after team advised referee Darren Bond to check a hand ball by Connor Coady afrt a lengthy look Bond gave the penalty which Pedro converted to put Albion 1-0 in front.

Less than ten minutes later Steph Mavididi scored first goal for over two months to equalize.