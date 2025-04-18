A man has been missing for 10 days, police said today (Friday 18 April), as they appealed for the public’s help to find him.

Sussex Police said: “Police have released CCTV of missing 33-year-old Nathan Limbachia as they continue to appeal for the public’s help to find him.

“Nathan was reported missing on Friday 11 April having not been seen or heard from since the evening of Tuesday 8 April.

“On that evening, he is known to have alighted a train at Littlehampton Railway Station around 8.30pm and then walked to nearby East Street where he was last seen at 8.46pm.

“Officers are conducting extensive inquiries in that area, including house-to-house and CCTV trawls, to try to trace Nathan’s next movements.

“We are appealing for any members of the public who saw Nathan on that evening, or who may have seen him since, to get in touch.

“Nathan is described as 5ft 8in and of slim build, with short dark hair.

“He was last seen wearing a light coloured, long-sleeved round-neck top, jeans and white trainers.

“He is known to have links to the Crawley and Brighton areas.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Morton.

“Any sightings should be reported by calling 999 immediately.”