In 2010, Scouting For Girls amplified the success of their self-titled debut album with their follow-up ‘Everybody Wants To Be On TV’. Its lead single ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’ spent two weeks at No.1 on its way to securing Platinum status, while the album debuted at No.2 during a three-week Top 10 run and was also certified Platinum in recognition of 300,000+ domestic sales. Now Scouting For Girls commemorate the album’s 15th anniversary with the release of new picture disc and zoetrope vinyl formats, and confirm details of a special celebratory tour which includes a date at Brighton Dome and will see them mix songs from the album with all of their biggest hits.

Opening with the irresistible smash ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’, ‘Everybody Wants To Be On TV’ feels just as fresh as it did on the day that it was released. The band’s quest to write the perfect pop song resulted in a set packed with other hits, fan favourites and live staples including ‘Posh Girls’, ‘Famous’, ‘1+1’ and ‘Little Miss Naughty’.

In addition, Scouting For Girls today also launch a new ‘Wolfcub Edition’ special pre-order of their upcoming studio album, due in 2026, via a signed and numbered limited edition ‘Wolfcub’ lanyard. Fans can tap the lanyard on their phone to unlock new songs that they can hear before anyone else plus ‘making of’ content for the band’s forthcoming eighth studio album.

Fans who pre-order the ‘Wolfcub Edition’ HERE will receive access to a ticket pre-sale which opens at 10am on Wednesday 30th April. Any remaining tickets then go on general sale HERE from 10am on Friday 2nd May.

Scouting For Girls’ vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Roy Stride says, “I can’t believe we’re already celebrating the 15th anniversary of our second album, and I’m beyond excited to get back on the road in 2026! It feels like only yesterday that ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’ went to No.1 in the charts! To mark the occasion, we’ve gone all out with a gorgeous picture disc and zoetrope vinyl release – fans are going to love it! There are only 1,000 signed copies, so I hope there’s still one left for me.

Our last two tours sold out in record time so I’m asking all fans to register on our mailing list before they go on sale so they can access the ticket pre-sale. The shows are going to be immense – a massive nostalgic Scouting singalong every night.”

Those two previous tours saw Scouting For Girls play some of the best shows of their career right across the country, including major London gigs at the Roundhouse and the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The tours followed the release of their most recent album, ‘The Place We Used To Meet’, which achieved their highest album chart position in almost a decade. Scouting For Girls then released an extended Deluxe Edition of the album.

The tour dates are:

FEBRUARY 2026

26th – Belfast, Telegraph Building

27th – Dublin, The Academy

MARCH 2026

2nd – Brighton, Dome

3rd – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

5th – Bristol, O2 Academy

6th – Cardiff, Great Hall

7th – Margate, Dreamland

9th – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

10th – Norwich, UEA

12th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

13rd – Nottingham, Rock City

14th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

16th – Glasgow, O2 Academy

17th – York, Barbican

19th – Sheffield, City Hall

20th – Newcastle, City Hall

21st – Manchester, Apollo

23rd – Liverpool, O2 Academy

24th – Leeds, O2 Academy

26th – Oxford, O2 Academy

27th – Portsmouth, Guildhall

28th – London, Roundhouse

‘Everybody Wants To Be On TV’ tracklist:

Side A

‘This Ain’t A Love Song’

‘Little Miss Naughty’

‘Good Time Girl’

‘Famous’

‘Silly Song’

‘On The Radio’

Side B

‘Blue as Your Eyes’

‘Posh Girls’

‘1+1’

‘Take A Chance On Us’

‘Gotta Keep Smiling’

‘A New Day’

