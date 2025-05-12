This show invites you to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at Terry’s Cars & Automobiles, where patriotism is loud, the discounts are louder, and the pressure to sell is suffocating. The sales team must move 66 cars by Monday or risk financial annihilation—and possibly Terry’s wrath. It’s capitalism on steroids, with confetti cannons.

Part surreal sitcom, part musical meltdown, Terry’s is a gloriously unhinged tragicomedy where The Simpsons meets Kurt Vonnegut, via a Midwest car lot teetering on the edge of collapse, this show dives headfirst into the heart of American hustle culture—and doesn’t stop for breath.

Created and performed by Ellen Jackson (Kelly), Seamus Lavan (Tom), Zénon Malhaire (Henri), and Florrie Taylor (Sheila) and developed through BRILLIG Theatre company, this absurdist rollercoaster takes aim at late-stage capitalism, performative patriotism, and workplace existential dread—with toe-tapping tunes and plenty of tyre smoke. Expect sitcom-esque tragicomedy featuring original live music, acrobatics, and one very special balloon.

So buckle up: this might just be the funniest breakdown you’ve ever witnessed.

Details

Venue: Rotunda Theatre | BUBBLE, Regency Square, Brighton BN1 2FG

Date and Time:

Thurs 22nd May at 8pm

Fri, 23 May at 8pm

Sat 24th May 2025 at 8pm

Tickets: £13 / £11 conc (241 offer through Brighton Fringe on 22/5)

Duration: 60 mins

Age suitability: 12+ (Guideline)

Babes in Arms policy: Under 2’s are allowed in for free on the lap of a guardian.