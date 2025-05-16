Breaking new ground, we are looking forward to a new show in Brighton’s Fringe programme running throughout the month at The Tusk Club @ The Walrus.

Trauma, teenage diaries, and one very ridiculous snail hat.



Break:Out is a queer, chaotic confession told through failed childhood performances, panic attacks, and one very near miss.

Tristan Wolfe brings heart, humour, and a touch of the absurd with original songs, a trauma scoreboard, and a hat that is stupidly silly.

Part stand-up, part confessional, it’s an outrageous and oddly uplifting story about being broken, being awkward, and finally breaking out… of your shell.

One question is in our mind. Where did he get the hat from, and can we have one too?

Dates: Sundays at 5:15pm – May 4, 11, 18, 25 & June 1

Tickets are available at Brighton Fringe.