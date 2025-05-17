As soon as Geri enters the arena, we are very aware that this is no ordinary Grandmama. She’s got the moves, she knows how to use them, and the soundtrack is, well, not what you imagine her listening to! But, she’s generous with her Werthers Originals, has the odd twinge or two and her living room looks the part, so we are there with her straight away.

Only Grans is the creation of Australia comic Nathalie Fenwick. The action centres around a woman who has lost some of her momentum, finds being an older person a challenge, but who has decided to do something about it. She’s got no time for the modern world, or the “the alphabetti spaghetti committee”, but she does have her telephone and this is the way she’s going to access the mind field of online dating. She makes a few hilarious mishaps on the way, but when her discovery moment arrives, she is ready to embrace it.

This character is a wonderful creation, someone you can really warm to whilst being terrified of the next outrageous stunt she might pull. Fenwick’s physicality is delightful – she clearly has no inhibitions left, using her body freely to accentuate the farce and drawing us in with comic faces and exaggerated movements. Every aspect of the character has been considered, with voice ticks, preposterous situations and great use of props. The audience was highly involved, welcomed in, and grateful to be let into her crazy world – nothing is too much for Geri and she ensures everyone plays along.

This is a delightful show full of mischief and fun with a performer who is a top rate clown who loves the chaos she causes. We loved it!

DATES, TIMES & VENUE INFO

Sun 4th May – 3:45 pm

Mon 5th May – 6:45 pm

Tues 6th May – 8:15 pm

Fri 16th May – 5:15 pm

Sat 17th May – 3:45 pm

Sun 18th May – 8:15 pm

Rotunda Theatre Brighton: Squeak (Regency Square, Brighton, BN1 2FG)

Tickets available from Brighton Fringe – £13/11.