Three girls have appeared in court after a man was stabbed in London Road, Brighton, while police said that they were still also trying to trace a male suspect.

The girls, all 17, cannot be named for legal reasons. They have been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for the ID of this man after a stabbing in Brighton.

“On Saturday 26 April at around 2.15am, the victim, a 45-year-old man, from Brighton, was at the junction of London Road and Rose Hill Terrace when an altercation with a group was reported to have taken place.

“During the incident, the victim has sustained multiple knife wounds.

“The suspects fled the scene and, later, three 17-year-old girls, from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“All three were charged with the offences and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 April.

“Their names cannot be released due to their age.

“They have been bailed with conditions ahead of their next appearance at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 May.

“Police continue to appeal for the ID of the man in the image connection with further inquiries around the incident and ask that if you recognise him, you contact police.

“You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1119 of 26/04.”