Detectives are trying to trace a suspected sex attacker who assaulted a women in her twenties at a railway station.

The British Transport Police (BTP) published pictures yesterday (Tuesday 20 may) which were taken by security cameras at Southwick railway station in March.

The BTP said: “Detectives investigating a sexual assault at Southwick railway station have released this CCTV image in connection.

“On Saturday 8 March between 10.30pm and 11.40pm a man followed a woman into Southwick railway station and engaged her in conversation before sexually assaulting her.

“Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help with their investigation.

“Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 135 of 9 March.

“Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”