Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has won the overwhelming backing of Hearts fans to take a stake in the Scottish football club.

Bloom’s £10 million offer for a 29 per cent non-voting share in the club was approved by the club’s majority shareholder, the supporters group Foundation of Hearts (FOH).

The investment would entitle Bloom to a seat on the board although the 55-year-old is expected to appoint someone on his behalf.

The Brighton owner’s links to Hearts began last year when the Tynecastle club agreed a partnership with Jamestown Analytics, an offshoot of his Starlizard data analytics firm.

The firm has underpinned the recent success of the Seagulls and the Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Bloom has a stake in Union as well as in the Australian side Melbourne Victory.

His proposal had to be approved by Foundation of Hearts members by a simple majority of more than 50 per cent of votes cast for the deal to go ahead.

After a consultation that started earlier this month and ran until yesterday (Monday 26 May), the FoH announced that 98.5 per cent had given the green light for Bloom to come on board.

A statement issued last night said: “Foundation members have voted to accept the proposed investment in the club by Tony Bloom.

“A total of 6,208 votes were cast, with 6,112 voting in favour and 96 voting against. In percentage terms, this resulted in 98.5 per cent voting in favour of the proposal.”

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the club’s shareholders is now due to be called to give formal approval to the deal.

At the start of the consultation period, Foundation of Hearts chairman Gerry Mallon said that it could “really help shake up the Scottish football establishment”.

Bloom’s reason for wanting to invest in Hearts was outlined in a more detailed update on the FoH website.

It said: “He believes Hearts can disrupt Scottish football and he wants to be a part of a new glorious chapter in Hearts’ history.”

The club would not become part of a multi-club organisation.

The FOH update added: “This proposed investment is being made by Tony Bloom on a personal basis as an individual.

“Although Tony Bloom does have ownership interests in three other football clubs, he has never sought to tie those clubs together in a ‘multi-club system’.

“The transaction has also been structured carefully to ensure that it remains compliant with football regulations relating to multi-club ownership.”