One of the victims of sex attacker Graham Head died just days after she learnt that the fake cabbie’s convictions had been overturned.

The woman, who was 25 when Head kidnapped her and tried to rape her, was put on notice that she would have to relive her ordeal at a retrial.

But even though she is no longer alive, her evidence on the night – including in a 999 call – and in her later police interview helped bring Head to justice once more.

Today (Thursday 19 June), after a second jury convicted the 68-year-old sexual predator, the victim’s mother spoke out.

Her comments came as Head was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and carrying out sex attacks on two young women – her daughter and a vulnerable 19-year-old.

It was her daughter who managed not only to fight off her attacker with a kick as he loomed over her but to share important details in her 999 call.

She memorised part of his number plate, enabling the police to pick him up moments later, when he was wearing the covid mask she described and had dark gloves too.

Her mother said: “Regardless of the outcome of this trial and independently of the jury’s verdicts on each of the charges that Graham Head has just faced, I want to say a few words on behalf of my daughter.

“My (only) daughter tragically died in late 2024 – a couple days after being informed by the CPS that Graham Head had been successful in appealing against his conviction for kidnap of my daughter and for causing serious sexual harm to her and to another even younger female victim.

“I feel strongly that I need to protect the anonymity of my own and my daughter’s friends and the families and friends of Graham Head’s victims.

“However, I want to recognise and say my own deep thanks for the strong and compassionate support that my daughter, myself and our family have received from the police, the CPS, the witness service and the courts over the past two years.

“This retrial process has been tremendously difficult and a huge strain for all of us. We’re glad it is now over.

“I’m especially grateful for the attuned support of the Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT) and the Independent Sexual Violence Advocacy (ISVA) service who supported my daughter every step of the way through the challenges of bringing this man to justice in both trials.

“Looking to my family’s future following my daughter’s death, my biggest hope is that other families can now hopefully feel much safer knowing that this dangerous man is no longer able to predate and attack any other vulnerable young local woman thanks to his deserved (re)conviction for these appalling offences.

“My other hope is that if there are other young women who feel they may have narrowly escaped or fallen victim to this sexual predator, then they will hopefully be reassured by my daughter’s and our family’s experience that they will be listened to, supported and well cared for by the police and court systems.”

Detective Constable Elliott Lander, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Graham Head has twice tried to evade justice for his despicable crimes and now twice been convicted by separate juries.

“His refusal to accept responsibility for his offending has forced his victims to relive the traumatic attacks carried out by him.

“The impact on them and their families cannot be overstated and I commend all involved for their strength and courage in such challenging circumstances.

“Head will remain in prison, as he has throughout this process, as we await resentencing.”

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, remanded Head in custody to be sentenced on Friday 22 August 2025.