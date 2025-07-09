A campaigner who petitioned to save a library has shared her sadness that it has been included in a list of three earmarked for closure.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet is due to meet next week to discuss the proposal to close Hollingbury, Rottingdean and Westdene libraries – subject to a consultation.

Save Rottingdean Library campaigner Sarah Craven-Antill feared her village library would be targeted for closure when the council announced that it was considering closing three community libraries to try to save £250,000 from its annual £3.7 million libraries budget over two years.

Mrs Craven-Antill’s petition on Change.org – Prevent Closure of the Beloved Rottingdean Library – had almost 3,000 signatures at the time of writing.

A second petition on Change.org – Stop the Closure of Brighton’s Community Libraries – had more than 700 signatures.

After the cabinet papers were published today (Wednesday 9 July), Mrs Craven-Antill said: “I’m saddened but not surprised by the proposal.

“Luckily, we’ve created a strong campaign group within the village and I feel confident as a community we can come up with a solution to save our library from closure.

“We’re lucky to have an art gallery, museum, tearoom and artists shop within The Grange and I hope we can utilise these in our next steps.”

A report to the council’s cabinet said that Rottingdean Library was within two miles of Saltdean Library, had good transport links and many people used both libraries.

The area was described as having “less evidence of deprivation” and reducing the number of libraries from two to one would achieve savings with “minimal impact” on residents, the report said.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said: “The news is hugely disappointing, especially as Brighton and Hove City Council acknowledged that Rottingdean Library attracts good footfall and that closing it will only produce a saving of £25,000 per annum.”

Councillor Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean ward, said: “I am arranging a meeting of Rottingdean Parish Council, Rottingdean Heritage and residents to look at alternative options to closure to present to Brighton and Hove City Council.”

Rottingdean had the sixth-highest number of visitors out of 13 libraries in Brighton and Hove, with 28,837 people visiting. Half of them used the Libraries Extra service when the building was unstaffed.

Saltdean Library had 40,861 visits and ranked as the third most popular library in Brighton and Hove.

Hollingbury Library, based in Old Boat Corner Community Centre, was also proposed for closure. It had the fewest visits of all the branches, with 6,554 visitors including almost 3,000 using Libraries Extra.

The report said that there were pockets of deprivation close to the library where people needed support.

Conservative councillor Alistair McNair, who represents Patcham and Hollingbury ward, said that he was shocked by the proposals.

Councillor McNair said: “This Labour administration is cutting back vital services despite promising change and an end to austerity. Things are actually only getting worse.

“They are hurting some of the poorer families and children in the city. Books are vital for social mobility. We thought Labour understood that.

“And while it can be argued Patcham Library is close, Hollingbury Library is on Hollingbury’s doorstep in one of the most successful community centres in the city.

“Residents and schoolchildren from Westdene will have to circumvent the busy A23 to access Patcham Library. Instead of a short walk, residents may have to drive.”

He urged people to respond to the 12-week consultation and submit ideas on how to save the libraries, should the cabinet agree to move forward with the proposals going before them.

The library with the second-fewest visits, Westdene, in Bankside, is also on the closure list. It received 10,039 visits, two-thirds of which were Libraries Extra visits.

Westdene has one of the smallest libraries in Brighton and Hove and is located within Westdene Primary School.

Westdene and Hove Park ward was described as having the lowest crime rate in the city and children living in the area were the least likely to qualify for free school meals.

Independent councillor Samer Bagaeen, who represents the ward, said: “Westdene Library, like many local libraries, is a vital community hub and its closure could have significant consequences.

“Libraries provide free access to books, digital resources and information for people from all walks of life.

“Closing the library would deny residents access to these valuable resources, especially for those who can’t afford to buy books or have limited access to the internet.

“Libraries are a key support system for students, offering study spaces. For many students, the library might be the only quiet space where they can focus on their work.

“Closing the library would strip the community of a neutral space that brings people together on the edge of the city.

“Libraries serve all demographics, including those with lower incomes, the elderly and people who might not have access to the internet or other technologies at home.

“Closing Westdene Library would disproportionately impact these groups, leaving them with fewer opportunities for personal development and connection.”

The council’s cabinet is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday 17 July. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.