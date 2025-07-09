The council has been given £21 million to rebuild more arches under Kings Road.

Dozens of arches, stretching from Kings Road playground to Shelter Hall, need to be replaced as part of an ongoing project which started more than a decade ago.

Because they form part of the A259, Brighton and Hove City Council was able to apply to the Department for Transport, which this week announced its bid was successful.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said: “It’s great news that we’ve been indicatively awarded £21 million from the Department for Transport for the ongoing restoration and refurbishment of the Kings Road arches – a vital part of our seafront.

“This funding will support phases four and five of the project, which runs behind the King’s Road playground and paddling pool (phase four) and the area west of Shelter Hall (phase five).

“We’ll be going out to tender for this work shortly and plan to begin construction next year.

“When work begins, we’ll work closely with traders, businesses and leisure facilities to minimise disruption.

“The A259 and lower promenade will remain open throughout and every effort will be taking to keep the upper promenade as open as possible and any inconvenience to residents and visitors kept to an absolute minimum.”

The Kings Road arches redevelopment began in 2012 – and became more urgent when the arch housing the Fortune of War pub collapsed in 2014, closing the seafront road above for several months.

A planning application for this next phase submitted by the council to itself last year, written by R H Partnership Architects, says: “Structural failures along Kings Road in the last two decades have led to the wider development works along the seafront to provide safe support for the heavily trafficked road.

“Resolving the arches’ weakened integrity is the primary driver behind this development scheme and requires a wholesale structural overhaul as opposed to a material renovation.

“The listed railings [on the upper promenade] require replacement as the current railings are of an unsafe height and represent a risk to the public

“New railings will be produced as faithful reproductions of the existing with only minor modifications to increase their safety. Detailed moulds will be taken from the existing to produce the new cast iron elements.”

As well as shops, restaurants and bars, the stretch of arches also includes the council’s seafront office and the lifeguard store.

The masonry arches will be replaced by concrete, and the new facades will be made of brickwork in the same design as the previously refurbished arches.

The new arches will have improved ventilation, and low-demand air-source heat pumps.

The council is preparing an application to the Department for Transport for funding for both this phase and phase four, which is due to be submitted next March.

The first phase saw the arches just west of what is now the i360 site redeveloped. After that, arches to the east were redeveloped, followed by the Shelter Hall.