A former councillor criticised local sea water quality and called for the water companies to be renationalised during a question time session at Hove Town Hall.

Former Labour councillor Anne Pissaridou, who later sat as an Independent, asked councillors to lobby the government during a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting yesterday (Thursday 10 July).

Mrs Pissaridou said that she was aware of people who had fallen ill after swimming in the sea in Hove.

And she added that since the old water authorities were privatised in 1989, all 10 of the main water companies in England and Wales had been convicted of criminal offences.

Southern Water had been named as one of the top four offenders by the Environment Agency, she said.

She urged councillors to call on the government to “make good on their pledge” to restore the water companies to public ownership.

Mrs Pissaridou said: “There have been reports of incidents of water pollution in the vicinity of the King Alfred Leisure Centre recently and that this has resulted in swimmers needing hospital treatment.

“Can you tell me how many people in our city have been affected by the poor quality of water in our sea – and coming out of our taps – and how serious these incidents have been in terms of the effect on the health of those affected please?”

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said that there was no evidence that drinking water was unsafe, adding that it was completely separate from the water discharged into the sea.

Councillor Rowkins said that he was “aghast” at water companies discharging sewage into rivers and the sea.

He said: “As a coastal tourist destination, as well as a city of keen swimmers, we take it very seriously indeed.

“That’s why we set up year-round sea water testing via a citizen science project to supplement the seasonal testing already done by the Environment Agency.

“We also incorporated reactive testing into that regime as well so when there are suspicions of discharges, proper data can be made available.”

The UK Health Security Agency monitored and responded to outbreaks, he said, and reported them to the relevant public health team.

But the team in Brighton and Hove had received no notifications of illness linked to bathing water.

When the Environment Agency last tested bathing waters in Hove at the end of last month, they were rated as “excellent”, he said.

Councillor Rowkins said that he was in constant contact with the group Citizen Science carrying out the year-round tests and reactive checks. It shared the results on Instagram @BHseacheck.

The group’s data on e.coli levels showed that the quality of sea water was excellent but Mrs Pissaridou said that she was not convinced about water safety in Hove.