Bus info boards at some of the city’s busiests bus stops have been out of action for weeks because of a switch to a new supplier.

While boards at smaller stops are already in place, the bigger boards needed at busier stops have not yet materialised.

Meanwhile, the existing boards have effectively stopped working, informing passengers to check the timetable instead.

Real time info is still available via the bus company website and app, or other apps such as Google Maps.

The boards are the responsibility of Brighton and Hove City Council, which says it hopes nearly all the new bigger boards will be in place by the end of July.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said: “We’re currently upgrading around 200 bus passenger information boards across the city.

“We aim to complete the work by the end of July.

“Depending on how many services the bus stop serves, some boards will be made bigger to carry more information and we’re also looking to install larger signs in busy areas like Churchill Square.

“With all the city’s bus operators feeding in real-time information about their services, it will mean residents and visitors can better plan and enjoy their journeys.

“During the work, it may mean some of the passenger information boards are out of action for a short time.

“In most cases the boards will be upgraded or replaced on the same day however in accessing some of our busier bus stops or where installation work is more substantive, these improvements may a take a bit longer to complete.

“We apologise for any inconvenience while we make these upgrades and thank bus passengers for their patience. These new real time bus information boards will be a great improvement to our city and keep passengers connected and up to date.”

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove Buses said the issue relates to a transition period between the council’s outgoing and incoming suppliers for the real-time information system.