With a name like McGregor, you’d be right in guessing that I wasn’t born in Brighton. Like so many who live here, I fell in love with Brighton and Hove after a fantastic weekend visiting this vibrant city.

We all may take for granted having some of the best restaurants, pubs, bars and music on our doorstep but it is something genuinely special that needs to be protected.

Over the last decade, the issues our nightlife faces have grown and evolved, which means our licensing policy needs to do so as well.

I took over as chair of the Licensing Committee back in May 2024 and have spent a year listening to anyone who would talk to me about what this city needed.

A highlight of the year has been our Licensing Summit, which brought businesses, residents’ groups, campaign groups and the council together for the first time to openly talk about the challenges and opportunities we had.

The main feedback we received was that we had a licensing policy that wasn’t fit for 2025. It was inflexible and needed to be updated to address current problems.

There was a general feeling that the licensing policy didn’t support the many brilliant businesses and groups that make our nightlife so special.

We’re also proud to have worked closely with Sussex Police and their licensing team to ensure the changes support, rather than strain, local enforcement.

One crucial concern raised has been the rising number of sexual assaults we’ve seen. There have been several high-profile cases in recent years.

I wanted to do whatever I could to make sure our nightlife, particularly for women and girls, is as safe as possible.

As a councillor who sits on many of the licensing panels, I was uncomfortable with how few times reducing spiking or sexual attacks were mentioned when it came to safety measures put in place.

So, in essence, we had a difficult challenge of making our city safer but also accepting that our venues are facing extraordinary strain and difficulties.

One of the most significant changes we plan to make is the introduction of a new City Safety Area (CSA), which replaces the former Cumulative Impact Zone (CIZ).

While it covers the same geographic area as the CIZ, the focus has shifted from limiting venue numbers to embedding safety as the top priority.

Under the CSA, all new and amended licensing applications will be expected to take a “safety-first” approach. That means not just asking, “Can we open here?” but instead, “How will we keep people safe here?”

Here are three major components of this new safety focus

Safety-first door policy: Venues will no longer be allowed to eject vulnerable individuals, especially lone adults, without care. Whether someone is intoxicated, separated from their group or simply in need of help, venues must act responsibly.

Partnership with night marshals: If someone is deemed too vulnerable to be left on their own, venues will be expected to contact the city’s night marshals who can provide support and ensure that the individual gets home safely or receives the help they need.

Mandatory spiking policies: Every venue will now need to have a clear and actionable policy in place to prevent and respond to drink spiking. This includes staff training, procedures for reporting incidents and support for victims.

This marks a shift in how we approach nightlife: no longer just about regulation but about proactive care and community safety.

Another ground-breaking change is our new Good Operators Policy. This will allow venues that have operated for five years or more without major issues to be recognised for their track record.

These businesses can now apply for new licences or request changes to their existing ones with a presumption in favour of their application.

This means their application can be considered outside of the traditional matrix of licensing hours and conditions, based on their proven history of safe and responsible operation.

That’s not to say that every application will be accepted. Some may not be safe or reasonable in that area.

This policy is about fairness. If you’ve run a good venue, treated staff and customers with respect, worked well with the licensing authority, police and community and upheld the values of the licensing objectives, then you deserve recognition and flexibility to grow.

It’s also about encouraging all licence holders to strive for stable, high standards that align with the licensing objectives.

Our city’s licensing matrix, the guide that outlines what types of premises are suitable for what hours and in which areas, is also being refreshed to better reflect the evolving needs of our city.

Two big updates stand out

A new category for grassroots music venues and more: We’ve carved out a dedicated space in the matrix for grassroots live music venues, performance venues and non-alcohol-led venues. Brighton and Hove is famous for our music and culture. We need to recognise that in our licensing policy and allow flexibility for that to grow.

Extended hours for restaurants: Restaurants will now have the option to extend their hours to 1am, giving them greater flexibility and helping support the late-night dining economy. This recognises changing social habits and the demand for later, more relaxed dining experiences.

This means that our nightlife won’t be so alcohol dependent, with a mixture of more families and dining in Brighton and Hove.

We have one of the best food scenes in the entire country, and I wanted to highlight that in our new matrix approach.

While these changes allow for more flexibility, it doesn’t take away from your rights as a resident. If you don’t feel comfortable about a certain application, you’re still able to challenge this with an appeal.

This proposed Statement of Licensing Policy will go to the Licensing Committee on Thursday 24 July and if it is agreed by the councillors, we will then go to consultation with the whole city.

That will be a 12-week process during which anyone can share their opinions and ideas about these proposals.

If you’re a resident, business owner or part of our vibrant hospitality sector and you have questions or ideas, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

This policy is just one step on the journey – and we’ll keep listening, learning and improving together throughout the consultation period and implementation process.

Councillor David McGregor chairs Brighton and Hove City Council’s Licensing Committee.