Scores of parking wardens are being issued with new uniforms and all will have body-worn cameras, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Thursday 17 July).

The council said: “Civil enforcement officers (CEOs) working on behalf of Brighton and Hove City Council have begun wearing new uniforms this week, introduced by NSL, the contracted provider of parking enforcement services across the city.

“The updated uniforms, designed to enhance visibility, comfort and professionalism, are part of a wider strategy to modernise the delivery of parking services and better support officers in their daily work to keep the city’s traffic moving.

“The rollout of the new uniform follows a recent case where body-worn camera (BWC) footage played a key role in resolving a police investigation involving an assault on a CEO.

“The video helped establish the facts and led to an out-of-court resolution, with the offender completing community service, attending an anger management course and issuing a written apology.

“BWCs are a vital tool in ensuring safety and accountability both for officers and for members of the public.

“All CEOs are reminded to activate BWC during any interaction, particularly where situations may escalate or lead to complaints.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said: “We want parking services in Brighton and Hove to be fair and transparent, and focused on keeping the city moving.

“These new uniforms, introduced by NSL, and the continued use of body-worn cameras, reflect our commitment to professionalism, safety and public trust.

“It’s all part of a wider strategy to ensure residents and visitors experience high-quality, people-first parking services.”

The council added that it was continuing to work with NSL to invest in tools, training and service improvements to support safer streets and better outcomes for the public.