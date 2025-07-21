ERIC PRYDZ + VINTAGE CULTURE + MASSANO + KOROLOVA + AARON HIBELL + AMY WILES + J RIBBON – BRIGHTON BEACH 19.7.25

It’s Day Two of Seven of the very popular ‘On The Beach’ series of open air concerts on Brighton Beach. Yesterday’s event was headlined by Bonobo with a half dozen other artists sharing the bill – Read our account HERE. Today fans are gearing up for another unforgettable night as the one and only Eric Prydz of ‘Call On Me’ fame, makes his highly anticipated return to headline ‘On The Beach’, a place he previously played at on 23rd July 2023. It’s astonishing to think that ‘Call On Me’ was smashing the charts of the world 21 years ago! Not only was it riding high at No.1 here in the UK, but also hit the top spot in Sweden, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland, plus it reached No.2 in Switzerland and No.4 in Belgium.

Swedish born Eric also scored a couple of No.2 hit singles here in the UK two years later in 2006 with the release of ‘Proper Education’ (released as Eric Prydz vs Floyd) this being a remix of the 1979 song ‘Another Brick in the Wall, Part II’ by Pink Floyd; and also ‘Pjanoo’ which was kept off the top spot by Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed a Girl’ anthem.

Eric has a serious pedigree regarding his remixes and has worked with and shared collaborations with the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Duran Duran, The Shapeshifters, Howard Jones, Michael Jackson, Faithless, Calvin Harris, Depeche Mode, M83 and Deadmau5. But he’s not just a DJ; he’s a pioneer, known for his breathtaking visuals and immersive soundscapes that transform every show into a comprehensive sensory experience. No wonder he won DJ of the Year in 2017 at the Electronic Music Awards.

Aside from producing music, Eric also runs the record labels Pryda, Pryda Friends, Pryda Presents and Mouseville, which release most of his own music. On Pryda, he releases music as Pryda. On Mouseville Records, started in 2002, he releases techno tracks as Cirez D.

Sadly at the very last minute we lost our reviewer for today’s event, but our photographers were still there and so we wanted to share their wonderful work with you. I was actually attending a separate concert in town near Brighton Station and that finished earlier than Eric’s set did, and thank God it did. I was driving eastwards past Brighton Sealife Centre on the A259 coast road and the traffic in front of me was almost coming to a standstill. They were all doing less than 20 miles an hour in the 30mph zone on account of being absolutely blown away by the massive fan shaped green lazers shooting up into the sky from Brighton Beach and filling a good part of drivers vision as part of Eric’s set. It was really spectacular and I’ve never witnessed anything quite like this before whilst driving along that stretch of road. It was akin to a UFO landing as the aurora borealis (Northern Lights) were flying around and above their spacecraft.

www.instagram.com/ericprydz

Joining Eric today ‘On The Beach’ were Vintage Culture, Massano, Aaron Hibell, Korolova, Amy Wiles, and J Ribbon. Let’s meet these acts…

Vintage Culture (born Lukas Rafael Ruiz Hespanhol) has risen to international stardom through songwriting, studio productions, and charismatic stage presence. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, the past years have seen Vintage Culture debut his new residency Born Of Music Addiction at Hï Ibiza throughout the summer, alongside electrifying sets at festivals including Coachella, Burning Man, Exit Festival, Tomorrowland, Time Warp, and Elrow, as well as the hugely successful launch of his festival Vintage Is A Festival. His ‘In the Dark’ single with Fancy Inc was a USA Dance Club No.1 in 2019.

www.instagram.com/vintageculture

Combining aggressive sound design with hypnotic grooves and melodies, Massano’s rapid rise in the melodic techno scene continues to accelerate. Hailing from the outskirts of a thriving electronic music culture in Liverpool, Massano burst onto the scene with his first releases on Running Clouds; ‘Velocità’ and ‘The Feeling’, gaining major support from a wide range of industry heavyweights. Massano’s been widely considered an artist on the brink of superstardom.

linktr.ee/Massano

Hailing from Ukraine but now based in Poland, Olga Korolova aka Korolova stands as a breakout sensation in the melodic house and techno realms. Her rapid ascent in the electronic music landscape is nothing short of meteoric. Within a single year, she delivered over 100 performances across 50 countries, captivating audiences in person and online with over 170 million YouTube views, and amassing a staggering 70 million audio streams. The future is luminous for this unparalleled artist, as she continues to shine brighter with each beat.

link.me/korolova.dj

Hailing from a small village in England, Aaron Hibell (previously known as Hibell), has become one of the most exciting up-and-coming acts in electronic music. After finding the allure of production more compelling than another semester of university, Aaron decided to drop out and pursue music full-time. Inspired by classical music, Aaron started making beats in his bedroom – roughly 3 hours north of London. Aaron went on to cement himself in the UK music scene, writing and producing for some of the biggest acts in Europe.

linktr.ee/aaronhibell

Amy Wiles is a London based DJ and producer originally from a small town in Essex. She started her DJ career at 16 and was taken under the wing of flagship Trance & Progressive label Anjunabeats (Above & Beyond) as a resident DJ in 2018. Since then she has supported Above & Beyond, ilan Bluestone, Seven Lions, Mat Zo, Paul Van Dyk, Cosmic Gate plus more at the likes of Tomorrowland, Creamfields, The Warehouse Project and Electric Brixton to name a few.

furiosa.events/amywiles

Progressive house producer Johnny Paul Newman signed to Pete Tong’s renowned label FFRR Records when he was just 15. Now releasing under his new alias J Ribbon, the rising star is already making waves in the Ibiza club circuit as a Hï Ibiza resident DJ.

anjunabeats.co/po1ndyx

onthebeachbrighton.com