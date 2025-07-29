The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Willie Irvine has died at the age of 82.

Irvine signed for Brighton for £7,000 from Preston North End in 1971 after a fruitful loan spell when he scored 6 goals in 14 games.

In all, in 1971 and 1972, he scored 29 goals in 76 games for Albion in all competitions, helping the club to win promotion to the old Division Two.

He spent most of his career in the top flight with Burnley, joining on youth terms in the 1959-60 season when the Clarets won the title.

He also played for Northern Ireland, scoring 8 times in 23 appearances, and played his final matches for his country while at the Goldstone.

Older fans will remember his, at times, formidable partnership up front with Kit Napier during Albion’s promotion-winning season.

Today, Albion said: “The club was sorry to hear that former striker Willie Irvine has passed away at the age of 82.

“The Northern Irishman joined in March 1971 and scored 16 goals in the 1971-72 season to help Albion achieve an unlikely promotion from Division Three.

“One of his goals against Aston Villa in March 1972, at the end of a fine team move, was runner-up in BBC’s Goal of the Season competition.

“Willie started his career at Burnley where he scored 97 goals in 148 appearances, including 29 in the 1965-66 season when Burnley finished third in the First Division.

“After a spell at Preston he was signed by Albion boss Pat Saward, initially on loan, before joining the club permanently for £7,000 in July 1971.

“While at Albion, Willie took his total caps won playing for Northern Ireland to 23.

“At 5ft 10in, he was on the small side for a striker but proved to be a crucial member of the promotion-winning team.

“When Albion struggled in the Second Division the following season, Willie made just 11 appearances and joined Halifax Town in a swap deal that brought Lammie Robertson to the Goldstone.

“In total Willie scored 29 goals in 76 appearances for the club.

“We send our condolences to Willie’s wife Rita and his family.”