A man who was rescued from a Brighton rooftop by firefighters yesterday (Wednesday 30 July) has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Sussex Police said: “Arrests have been made following a report that two women were injured in Brighton.

“Officers responded to the incident on Saturday (26 July), at around 6pm, after the victims were reportedly hit by a glass bottle in Grand Parade.

“Prior to this, it was said that two men were fighting with each other near to the junction of Kingswood Street.

“The women, aged 29 and 41, were sitting near by when it was reported that a bottle was thrown by one of the men.

“The bottle hit one woman on the head and glass shards caused further serious injuries to the second woman.

“Following a search of the area, officers arrested a 57-year-old man, from Brighton, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and theft. He has since been bailed.

“On Wednesday morning (30 July), officers engaged with a person who had climbed on to a building in Blaker Street.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“He has since been bailed and further inquiries surrounding the incident are under way.

“If you have any information to report which could to assist the investigation, you can contact police online or call 101 quoting reference 265 of 30/07.”