Goo Records have announced details of their ‘LollapaGOOza 3’ all day event which will be taking place in Brighton at the ever-popular Hope & Ruin, which is located on Queens Road between the Clock Tower and Brighton Mainline Railway Station.

The event will be taking place on Saturday 25th October from 2pm until midnight and will feature no less than 12 bands. The performances will be split across two stages, the street level Bar and the first floor performance room, and there will thankfully be no clashes of acts, like there are with virtually all events of this type. So you can, if you wish, catch all dozen acts with your entry ticket.

‘LollapaGOOza 3’ is to feature an exciting mix of emerging artists from around the UK, mainland Europe and the US, who will be making a right old racket for your listening and moshing pleasure.

Here’s the full ‘LollapaGOOza 3’ lineup:

All Girls Arson Club (Manchester)

Flavours (Brighton)

Gemma Rogers (London)

Homework (Glasgow)

Marketplace (Hartlepool)

Mye Taai (The Hague, Netherlands)

Mary Shelley (NYC, USA)

Owners Club (Dorking – Farewell show)

The Mink (Norwich)

The Roebucks (Brighton)

Wavepool (Rouen, France – debut UK show)

Zo Lief (London / Netherlands)

Tickets are on sale right now and can be purchased from HERE.