A man has been remanded in custody charged with raping a teenage boy in Brighton at the weekend.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 12 August): “A man has been remanded in custody following a report that a 17-year-old boy was raped at a Brighton address.

“Police received a report that, at around 5am on Sunday 10 August, the victim was sitting on a bench in Dyke Road, near to the North Street junction, when a man approached him and asked for help finding a shop that was open.

“The victim assisted the man, before being taken to an address in Regent Hill where the rape was reported to have taken place.

“An investigation was launched and a 38-year-old man from Brazil was quickly arrested near to the property in connection with inquiries.

“Rafael Nascimento, of no fixed address, was charged with rape in the early hours of Tuesday 12 August and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later the same day.

“From court, he was remanded into custody pending his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 9 September.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett, said: “A dedicated team has been working diligently, swiftly and thoroughly to ensure all lines of inquiry are fully progressed.

“The victim will continue to be supported throughout this process and, following their bravery in making a report, officers quickly identified a person of interest and they have since been charged and remanded.

“Officers have continued to carry out inquiries in the Regent Hill area and, as a result, a heightened police presence has been visible.

“This forms part of our ongoing work to support the investigation and to provide reassurance to the community.

“We remain committed to protecting the public from those who seek to harm others. We are here to listen, to support and to take action.

“If have information to report in connection with ongoing enquiries, we ask you contact police.

“Officers are here to ensure that every piece of evidence is collected and every piece of information is heard.

“To contact police, please make a report online, or call 101 quoting Operation Scotney.”