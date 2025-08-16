A fan died at the end of the Brighton and Hove Albion football match at the Amex Stadium this aftgernoon (Saturday 16 August).

The club said: “Following today’s game against Fulham, sadly a 72-year-old male supporter passed away after the conclusion of the match.

“The gentleman took unwell during the second half in the east stand upper and, despite the best efforts of emergency services and club staff, the medical team were unable to save him.”

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “This was an incredibly sad end to the match this afternoon and our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of the gentleman who lost his life.

“While the gentleman concerned is foremost in our minds, we are also aware that it was an emotional and distressing situation for staff and supporters in the direct vicinity.

“Over the coming days we will ensure those affected are properly supported.”

The club added: “South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics, St John Ambulance, Sussex Police, the club’s crowd doctor and our stewards worked together to ensure the individual was given the best possible care, including prolonged CPR and defibrillation on the scene.

“This was carried out in situ as not moving the patient to hospital provided the highest chance of survival in this specific situation and therefore the club stewarding team ensured privacy screens were in place as soon as possible.

“Our safety team, with the support of Sussex Police and the Premier League considered stopping the match but, as the majority of supporters and both sets of players were unaware at the time, the decision was taken not to do this.

“It was felt any stoppage would have brought further attention to the scene and potentially impacted the resuscitation attempts, as well as creating possible further complications had the patient responded and required rapid transportation to hospital.”

Club doctor and emergency medicine consultant Rob Galloway said: “Firstly, I would like to convey my condolences and sympathies to the gentleman’s family and friends.”

Dr Galloway added: “It was a tragic outcome ,but from an emergency response perspective, the medical care was exemplary and the professionalism of club stewards and Sussex Police provided the medical team with the best possible working environment.”

The club added: “Any staff or supporters who witnessed the event may wish to contact one of the following 24-hour, seven-day helplines.

“Samaritans is open 24/7 for support with any issues, including mental and emotional health problems. The helpline number is free to call from any phone. Call 116 123.

“YoungMinds operates a 24/7 text messaging service providing support for young people experiencing a mental health crisis. Free from major networks. Text ‘YM’ to 85258.

“Shout is a confidential 24/7 text messaging support service for anyone who is struggling to cope. The helpline is free to use from most mobile networks. Text ‘SHOUT’ to 85258.”