IKEA has opened its third UK city centre store in Brighton, with hundreds queuing on Thursday (14 August).

Located at Churchill Square Shopping Centre, in the newly renovated former Debenhams unit, Brighton certainly was excited about the launch, with the first customer having queued since 5.30am.

The considerable crowd, which stretched back the length of the concourse and beyond, were entertained by a live steel band at the entrance alongside a human-sized seagull.

Inside the store, IKEA staff from across the country had joined the Brighton team to help and guide customers, many holding Swedish flags, in their shopping experience.

Spanning 6,695 square metres of retail space across two storeys, the new store combines IKEA’s hallmark shopping and dining experience in this accessible city centre location.

The store offers a range of affordable and sustainable home furnishing solutions.

IKEA Churchill Square, Russell Place, Brighton and Hove, Brighton, BN1 2TE

Phone: 01733 520006

https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/stores/brighton/