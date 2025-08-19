A restaurant faces a second licence review after the police and council misapplied the law to bring an initial review last week.

Sussex Police has reapplied to Brighton and Hove City Council to review the late-night licence held by Zaf’ron, in North Road, Brighton.

The application follows two attacks at the restaurant by the same man two days running – in the early hours of Friday 1 August and Saturday 2 August.

On the first occasion, the aggressor, a 63-year-old man, from Brighton, was given a community resolution, requiring him to pay for the damage that he had caused.

He returned and started smashing up the premises again about 24 hours later and again attacked staff, who took steps to defend themselves.

After a council licensing panel sat in secret last week because it was considering an active criminal investigation, Sussex Police issued a statement about the case.

The force said: “On Saturday 2 August at around 3.30am, officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf’ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton.

“A man in his sixties was found with serious injuries and an ambulance attended the scene.

“He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

“Three men, aged 19, 27 and 30, were arrested inside the premises on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“Following further inquiries, the 19-year-old has since been released without charge.

“The other two men have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.

“Police are wanting to speak with a further person in connection with inquiries and ask that if you recognise the man in the image, you contact police.

“You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 172 of 02/08.”

The council said that the police had applied again for a licence review and that there would be a consultation that would close on Wednesday 10 September.

Zaf’ron, owned by Norulah Habibi, 41, currently has a late-night refreshment licence from 11pm until 3am. It does not have a licence to sell alcohol.

The council said that the review of the premises licence had been called by Sussex Police on the grounds of “prevention of crime and disorder”.