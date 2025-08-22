A new micropub is set to open off Hove seafront.

Robin Pothmann Cullen and Harry Penney want to open Beerbelly in a former drycleaners on the corner of Victoria Terrace and Sussex Road.

The application says: “We would like to change the use of this building from retail to sui generis to create a micropub and bottleshop under the business name Beerbelly Ltd.

“Not much change to the building will be needed, an upgrade to the toilet and the installation of a cold room downstairs and beer lines to reach an upstairs small bar area. No major building works needed.”

Mr Penney has also applied for an alcohol licence, asking to sell alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from midday to 10.30pm from Monday to Saturday, and midday to 10pm on Sunday.

Both applications have yet to be decided.