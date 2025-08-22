22nd August 2025 – Suede have announced a UK tour for 2026 that will see the band take their highly-anticipated tenth studio album, ‘Antidepressants’ on the road for the first time. Access is available to an exclusive fan tour presale from Wednesday 27th August when fans purchase the album from the official store. General sale begins on Friday 29th August.

The extensive UK tour will kick off on 30th January in Folkestone, moving on to Portsmouth, Bristol, Guildford, Edinburgh, Liverpool, York, Lincoln, Norwich, Cambridge, Sheffield, Newcastle, Coventry, Bath, Nottingham, Southend and closing on 21st February in Brighton.

‘Antidepressants’ has already received widespread acclaim, awarded five stars in MOJO who describe “a defiant, death-defying record – as much joy ride as memento mori”. Uncut heard “their most intoxicating, unhinged album since Coming Up”, Record Collector described the new record “thrilling and exhilarating”, and Classic Pop described an “intensely energetic” return. Current single ‘Dancing With The Europeans’ has been tipped “euphoric” by the NME whilst ‘Trance State’ heralded “a striking sense of direction” according to The Times.

The announcement follows phenomenal demand to experience Suede live, with Suede Takeover – a special concert and event programme hosted in different spaces across London’s Southbank Centre throughout August and September 2025 – completely sold out across all six dates.

Suede Takeover begins on Tuesday 26th August with an immersive ‘Antidepressants’ performance. The band will debut their tenth album live and in the round from a new stage within the Southbank Centre’s Clore Ballroom, specially created for the show. The intimate performance is a one night only chance for fans to experience ‘Antidepressants’ in this unique environment two weeks before the album’s official release.

On 12th September in the Purcell Room Suede will revisit the up-close-and-personal 2018 documentary The Insatiable Ones. Discussing its highs and lows with Miranda Sawyer and director Mike Christie in a live Q&A, and filling in the gaps from the last seven years. A one-time only opportunity to get the 2025 update to this essential source of Suede lore.

Suede Takeover continues at the Royal Festival Hall on 13th and 14th September with two sets of Suede’s fiercely loved classics, hits and new music. Special guests Bloodworm and Gazelle Twin join on the 13th and 14th respectively.

On September 17th the band will perform in the Purcell Room for an unusual and intimate off-mic evening with Suede. The residency closes on 19th September in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Suede’s first-ever full orchestral headline show, in collaboration with the Paraorchestra.

Speaking about Suede Takeover, Brett Anderson said: “It’s a chance for us to stretch beyond the usual rock gig format. We are all huge fans of the Southbank. It’s the heartbeat of the arts in London. Expect old songs, new songs, borrowed songs, blue songs, drama, melody, noise, sweat and a couple of surprises.”

Suede Takeover is a full circle moment as the band return to the Southbank Centre for the first time since performing at the Royal Festival Hall for David Bowie’s Meltdown in 2002.

Suede’s tenth album finds the Platinum-selling, Mercury Prize winning NME God Like Genius-certified giants of British independent music charged with the intensity that defines their live shows. Since the release of 2022’s ‘Autofiction’ – Suede’s widely acclaimed ninth album and their highest-charting record in over 20 years, debuting at No.2 in the UK Album Chart – the band has performed to the largest audiences of their career at shows in more than 14 different countries. Suede were described as “the most visceral live act on the planet today” by the London Evening Standard in a five star review of their summer 2024 Alexandra Palace concert last year. This fire and vitality is what has turbo-charged the Antidepressants sound.

Introducing Suede’s tenth album, Brett Anderson said: “If ‘Autofiction’ was our punk record,’ Antidepressants’ is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called ‘Antidepressants’. This is broken music for broken people.”

‘Antidepressants’ will be available in multiple formats including CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl (standard and colour variants), picture disc LP, cassette and as a deluxe box set. All pre-orders are available HERE.

Suede Takeover Programme:

26 August, Clore Ballroom, Southbank Centre SOLD OUT

12 September, Purcell Room, Southbank Centre, The Insatiable Ones Screening + Q+A SOLD OUT

13 September, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre SOLD OUT

14 September, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre SOLD OUT

17 September, Purcell Room, Southbank Centre SOLD OUT

19 September, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre SOLD OUT

Suede ‘Antidepressants’ UK Tour 2026:

30 January, Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

31 January, Portsmouth Guildhall

02 February, Bristol, Beacon

03 February, Guildford, G Live

05 February, Edinburgh, Usher Hall

06 February, Liverpool, Uni The Mountford Hall

07 February, York, Barbican

09 February, Lincoln, The Engine Shed

10 February, Norwich, The LCR, UEA

11 February, Cambridge, Corn Exchange

13 February, Sheffield, Octagon

14 February, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

16 February, Coventry, HMV Empire

17 February, Bath, Forum

19 February, Nottingham, Rock City

20 February, Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

21 February, Brighton, Centre

‘Antidepressants’ tracklisting:

‘Disintegrate’

‘Dancing With The Europeans’

‘Antidepressants’

‘Sweet Kid’

‘The Sound And The Summer’

‘Somewhere Between An Atom And A Star’

‘Broken Music For Broken People’

‘Trance State’

‘Criminal Ways’

‘June Rain’

‘Life Is Endless, Life Is A Moment’

‘Antidepressants’ Deluxe CD tracklisting also includes:

‘Dirty Looks’

‘Sharpening Knives’

‘Overload’

