Georginio Rutter is missing from the squad as Brighton and Hove Albion take on Everton in the first ever premier League match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Danny Welbeck starts up front and the midfield includes Yankuba Minteh, Matt O’Riley, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba and Yason Ayari.

Lewis Dunk skippers the side, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Mats Wieffer and Maxim De Cuyper alongside him in defence while Bart Verbruggen is in goal.

The subs include Jason Steele, James Milner, Joel Veltman and Jack Hinshelwood as well as Oscar Boscagli, Diego Coppola, Diego Gomez, Brajan Gruda and Ferdi Kadioglu.

The referee is Stuart Attwell and the video assistant referee is James Bell.

Jack Grealish is down to start for the Toffees.