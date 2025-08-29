A sexual predator who pretended to be an Uber driver has been given a 23-year sentence after a court heard harrowing testimony from his devastated victims.

Graham Head, 68, targeted two young women, each heading home after a night out in Brighton, in separate incidents three months apart.

Both women managed to fight him off and one of them memorised part of his number plate, enabling police to find him in a nearby road within minutes.

But the young woman whose memory and quick-thinking led to Head’s arrest – and whose evidence helped to convict him – died a few days after learning that he had won an appeal and would be tried afresh.

Head was given a 23-year sentence after a jury unanimously convicted him at his original trial at Hove Crown Court two years ago.

Today (Friday 29 August), at Lewes Crown Court, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, said that the law did not permit her to impose a longer sentence.

But she backed the approach taken by Judge Jeremy Gold, the original trial judge, and imposed a 23-year sentence, comprising 18 years in prison and five years on extended licence.

Judge Laing said that she deemed Head to be dangerous – in common parlance as well by the strict legal definition.

The finding means that he will have to serve at least two thirds of his prison term before he can even be considered for release on licence.

Head, formerly of Coast Road, Pevensey, was jailed for kidnap, attempted rape and sexual assault.

The court was told that he turned his phone off or put it in flight mode – making his movements harder to trace – as he went cruising around Brighton late at night and in the early hours.

He was looking for young women who were intoxicated and he presented himself as a white knight – an Uber driver about to clock off who would offer them a free lift home.

Head picked up one victim in August 2022 and another in November the same year. He drove both around until they appeared to asleep or unconscious.

He took the precaution of wearing a face mask and black latex gloves and, when arrested, he had condoms and baby oil in his car.

He took his first victim to Hove Park where he sexually assaulted her in bushes. She came round and fought him off.

Judge Laing told Head that he had used “a disturbing level of violence” as she tried to escape. The judge added: “You kept kicking her leg to try to get her to the floor.”

Earlier, the court heard from the mother of the second victim, who came round while she was being attacked in the back seat of Head’s car and has since died.

The mother said: “She cannot be there to help the court understand the utterly devastating impact of your crimes against her in the early hours of (Friday) 18 November 2022.

“That is because my only daughter tragically died on (Sunday) 15 December 2024, just a few days after the Crown Prosecution Service informed her that your appeal had been successful with all your convictions against her quashed.

“My fiercely intelligent daughter immediately understood that, to avoid your release from a 23-year prison sentence, she would have to face the gruelling ordeal of a second crown court hearing of the case against you.

“(My daughter’s) sense of safety and her confidence in the goodness of the world was completely and permanently shattered the night that you so malevolently tricked her into the back seat of your car.

“You robbed my gorgeous girl of the bright and promising future that she had been building.

“After that night, (my daughter) was diagnosed with complex PTSD and she developed agoraphobia so severe that she struggled to leave the house, even with the support of her trusted friends.

“She couldn’t work. She couldn’t do any of her everyday things without fear. The independence, joy and freedom in life that all women are entitled at her age to enjoy had all been stripped away by you.

“The worst of all of this is that my grand-daughter has to grow up without knowing her mum.”

Francesca Levett, defending, said: “He still maintains his innocence.”

Judge Laing told Head: “You are a sexual predator, preying on vulnerable young women in order to sexually assault them.

“You are the very definition of dangerous (and present) a significant risk of serious harm.”

The judge said that, all too often, the courts heard about “the lifelong impact of sexual offending on victims”.

Fortunately, one of Head’s victims had memorised part of his number plate – and Judge Laing posthumously commended her, saying: “I have no doubt that her actions saved other young women from the same fate.”

Even though Head drove off with her mobile phone and swiftly disposed of it, she managed to call 999 quickly so that Head was able to be caught a few streets away.

Judge Laing also commended Detective Constable Elliott Lander, Detective Sergeant Matthew Digweed and Sergeant Daniel Head for their roles in Head’s arrest and prosecution.

She commended Sarah Sebastian and Hannah Brocklehurst, from the Sussex Police Sexual Offence Investigation Team (SOIT) for the support that they provided to the victims.

Detective Constable Lander from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “No prison sentence can make up for the devastation caused by Graham Head’s appalling crimes.

“His refusal to take any responsibility has only inflicted further trauma on his victims. I cannot thank the victims and their families enough for the strength they have shown under extremely challenging circumstances.

“Head presents a clear danger to women and the streets of Sussex are safer now he will remain behind bars.

“Anyone who has any information or concerns linked to this investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Cooper.”

Rebecca Millardship, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Graham Head is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a real danger to young women.

“He planned his attacks carefully, pretending to be an Uber driver, using latex gloves to minimise the risk of leaving traces of his DNA.

“And, while he was searching for victims, he made sure his phones were on flight mode so they could not be tracked.

“After a retrial was ordered, the CPS remained steadfast in our commitment to deliver justice for the victims.

“Following the tragic death of one of the victims in this case, we were still able to ensure her voice was heard during the retrial, with her interview given to the police played to the jury.

“And details of the answers she gave to questions from the defence during the original trial (were) also included in our case.

“Today’s sentence ensures that Head will not be able to hurt any other young women. We hope that this sentence brings some small comfort to everyone involved in the case.”