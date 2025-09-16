Kula Shaker always existed in an alternate reality. Emerging in the midst of Britpop’s lad-culture swagger and retrograde cool, they appeared like a luminous anomaly — flooded with Sanskrit and sitar-drenched feedback as they became one of Britain’s most exhilarating live bands. Fronted by the spiritually restless Crispian Mills, the band carved out their own mystical counter-narrative, fusing British psychedelia and eastern mysticism that felt less like a gimmick and more like an invocation. Phenomenal success soon followed. How many other artists can claim to have actually headlined Glastonbury twice in the same weekend? Scored one of the fastest selling double-Platinum debuts of all time, a run of Top 10 singles, and opened for Oasis at their era-defining Knebworth shows?

Now Kula Shaker are set to prove that they’re back at the top of their creative game with the news that they will release their eighth album ‘Wormslayer’ on January 30th 2026. Still consisting of their original line-up – best friends Crispian Mills (vocals/guitar), Alonza Bevan (bass), Paul Winterhart (drums) and Jay Darlington (Hammond organ) – Kula Shaker fuel anticipation for the record by sharing its new single ‘Good Money’.

‘Good Money’ is a kaleidoscopic whirlpool of ‘60s psychedelia, sumptuous soul and retro-freakery funk. The video looks set to make as much of a splash as the song itself.

As Crispian Mills explains, “Our last video was all in camera, real stunts, real props and epic battle scenes which people assumed was all AI. So we’ve taken a different approach with ‘Good Money’. The whole video is entirely AI generated by two monkeys, we gave them the song and the lyrics and this is what they came up with. It’s kind of mind blowing.”

Lyrically, however, ‘Good Money’ is a story of a classic Faustian pact and part of a broader psychedelic opera that emerges throughout the wider record.

As Crispian describes the piece, “It’s a story about a boy in a small community, who grows wings and how the local people come to treat him. Some think he’s a freak, some think he’s a cherub, others cynically see him as an opportunity to make money…. Is it a metaphor for the music business? I’d say it’s a metaphor for life.”

The ‘Wormslayer’ album has already been previewed by ‘Charge of the Light Brigade’ and ‘Broke as Folk’, which both demonstrate the technicolour energy and celestial vocal harmonies that fans have come to love. But there’s evolution, too, with moments that touch on pastoral folk (the Yeats-referencing ‘Dust’), full blown gothic crooning on ‘Little Darling’ that conjures images of Roy Orbison jamming with the Doors, and then there’s the expansive mantra-metal of the cinematic showstopper, the title-track ‘Wormslayer’.

Crispian adds, “I hope people enjoy the twists and turns that this new record takes you on. We always loved those psychedelic records that had great songs, great production, great storytelling, and took you on a journey. We always dig into that kind of experience, because we’re that kind of band. Kula Shaker has a life of its own. We’re just passengers, watching it happen in realtime.”

The ‘Wormslayer’ album also sees Kula Shaker alchemise their restless, reckless live energy on record for the first time. Which makes the prospect of the return of their out-of-this-world live experience with a UK headline tour in February 2026 (boosted by a unique, immersive light display at each show) a tantalising one.

Fans who pre-order ‘Wormslayer’ HERE will gain access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9.30am on Thursday, September 18th and will remain live until any remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, September 19th. The album will be released on digital, black gatefold and CD formats, while the band’s official store offers a smokey purple gatefold vinyl and a CD, both of which include a signed insert. Select indie stores are stocking a crystal clear gatefold vinyl, while Amazon have a signed CD.

Kula Shaker’s newly announced UK headline tour dates are listed below. They have just started a North American headline tour which leads into a further run of US shows as special guests to their old friends, The Dandy Warhols. Please see HERE for a list of those gigs and accompanying ticket details.

FEBRUARY 2026:

7th – Brighton, Concorde 2

8th – Cambridge, Junction

9th – Holmfirth, Picturedrome

11th – Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

12th – Manchester, O2 Ritz

13th – London, Islington Assembly Hall

