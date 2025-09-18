A robber threatened shop staff with a broken bottle before escaping with the till, it’s been reported.

Police have released CCTV in connection with the incident in Beaconsfield Road on September 6 at about 8.15pm.

A man was reported to have attended the shop in possession of a broken bottle, which he went on to make threats with.

He then fled the premises with the till drawer from the shop and ran in the direction of Ditchling Rise. He then ran on towards Argyle Road.

The man is described as being in his mid-30s, and around 5ft 11in. He also had the bottom half of his face covered.

We would like to speak with the person seen on CCTV in connection with our onwards enquiries, and ask that if you recognise him, or have any information or footage which could help us identify him, you make a report.

Reports can be made to police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1331 of 06/09.